Short Interest in Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Decreases By 5.6%

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 842,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,649.7 days.

Computershare Stock Performance

CMSQF opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29. Computershare has a 1 year low of $14.34 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

About Computershare

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

