Short Interest in Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Decreases By 10.0%

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CWGL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $121.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Crimson Wine Group has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.43 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 1.67%.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise custom winemaking, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

