Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rises By 14.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance
DASTY stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
