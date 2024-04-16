Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rises By 14.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 904,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dassault Systèmes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Performance

DASTY stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,732. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.