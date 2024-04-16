Short Interest in Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN) Decreases By 12.5%

Demand Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the March 15th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Demand Brands Stock Down 19.4 %

Demand Brands stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 975,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,760. Demand Brands has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Demand Brands Company Profile

Demand Brands, Inc focuses on developing electroseismic applications and drone programs technologies for the energy industry. The company is based in Santa Monica, California.

