Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Decreases By 14.3%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ESGL Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGLW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. ESGL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.
About ESGL
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ESGL
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Star Surgical Shines as U.S. Outlook Improves for 2024
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Norwegian Cruise Lines Ready to Catch Up to Royal Caribbean?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Computer Vision Stocks for Long-Term Gains From AI
Receive News & Ratings for ESGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.