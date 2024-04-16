Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW) Decreases By 14.3%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGLW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ESGL Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGLW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01. ESGL has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.14.

About ESGL

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

