Short Interest in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Decreases By 6.7%

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,800 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 598,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on EE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.28. 118,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,233. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.31 million. Research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.71%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

