Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Declines By 5.4%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the March 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 668,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FULC

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,363 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 922,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 28.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,183,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 914,747 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FULC opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 36.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.