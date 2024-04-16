Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Increases By 17.1%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GMAB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 241,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

