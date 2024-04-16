Short Interest in good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF) Decreases By 6.5%

good natured Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
good natured Products Price Performance
GDNPF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. good natured Products has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About good natured Products
