Short Interest in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Decreases By 6.8%

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 104,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSIC stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

