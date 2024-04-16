Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Increases By 5.9%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,853,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 2,694,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
HRUFF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,548. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $9.10.
About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
