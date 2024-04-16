Short Interest in Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Drops By 7.4%

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,024,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 10,824,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.5 days.

Huaneng Power International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUNGF remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday. Huaneng Power International has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

