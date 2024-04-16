Short Interest in Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Decreases By 7.9%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the March 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.5 days.

Shares of Ion Beam Applications stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 365. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30. Ion Beam Applications has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

