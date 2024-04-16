Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Declines By 5.7%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,233.0 days.
J Sainsbury Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $3.94.
About J Sainsbury
