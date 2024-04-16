Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Declines By 5.7%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,123,300 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the March 15th total of 1,191,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,233.0 days.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JSNSF opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. J Sainsbury has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $3.94.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

