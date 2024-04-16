Short Interest in Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Declines By 13.2%

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,763,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 6,642,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,239.1 days.

Japan Display Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $0.15 on Tuesday. Japan Display has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Japan Display

Japan Display Inc designs, manufactures, and sells displays in Japan and internationally. The company offers products for healthcare and medical fields, such as interfaces, display devices, high resolution display devices, and VR systems; industrial use LCD modules; LCD modules for automotive and mobile applications; color OLED display modules for wearables; and Landscape IPS LCD modules for single-lens reflex and high-end compact digital cameras.

