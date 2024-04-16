Short Interest in Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Expands By 12.2%

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the March 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS KWHIY traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 6,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

