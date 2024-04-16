Sidoti Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Sidoti in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ WIRE traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $289.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,390. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $138.20 and a twelve month high of $295.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.22.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The electronics maker reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.48 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Encore Wire by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

