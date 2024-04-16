Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 0.3 %

SIA stock opened at C$13.07 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a twelve month low of C$9.87 and a twelve month high of C$13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$953.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.73.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The company had revenue of C$210.74 million for the quarter.

SIA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.00.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

