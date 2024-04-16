Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $28,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 643.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.34. 1,990,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,076. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.67.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

