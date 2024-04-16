Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,196,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.94. 224,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,571. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

