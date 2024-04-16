Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Signet Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

SLYV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,817. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

