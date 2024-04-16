Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.2% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,762,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,610. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $373.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.