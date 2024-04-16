Signet Financial Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $9,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 216,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 270,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 52,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 20,232 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.70. The company had a trading volume of 521,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.35.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

