Signet Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. 3,297,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,189. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46.

