Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VLUE traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 437,696 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

