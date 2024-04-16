Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,487,000 after purchasing an additional 73,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.45. 257,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,762. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.51. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

