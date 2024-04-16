Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $178.38. 291,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.04. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

