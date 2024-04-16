Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 280 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.24. 318,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.78.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

