Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.62. 1,151,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,573. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2019 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

