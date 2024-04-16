SingularityNET Trading 25.8% Lower Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $826.10 million and $173.66 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011157 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.88 or 1.00350253 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003236 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,401,796,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,401,796,166.0050194 with 1,282,094,972.1533692 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.8081141 USD and is down -6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $194,991,665.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.