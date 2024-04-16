Sivota (LON:SIV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.40), with a volume of 3892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.80 ($0.42).
Sivota Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.09 million and a PE ratio of -180.56.
Sivota Company Profile
Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
