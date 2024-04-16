SL Green Realty (SLG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.92. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

