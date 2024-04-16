SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) & Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC) Critical Contrast

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SmartRent and Technology Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $236.84 million 2.13 -$34.59 million ($0.18) -13.72 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Technology Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

59.4% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of SmartRent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

SmartRent has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -14.60% -9.97% -6.64% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SmartRent and Technology Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 3 0 2.75 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $4.18, indicating a potential upside of 69.03%.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

