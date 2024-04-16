SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 199,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 192,177 shares.The stock last traded at $17.91 and had previously closed at $17.98.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $689.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $151,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

