SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 11,056,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 53,453,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 495,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 250,854 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 202.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 24.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 390,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

