SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $58.04

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.04 and last traded at $58.05, with a volume of 252018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.28.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.51.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.