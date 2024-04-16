Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 31,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 0.4 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

