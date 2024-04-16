SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Down to $3.97

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.97, but opened at $3.77. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 6,014,973 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoundHound AI

In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 450,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

