Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. Source Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.19.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
