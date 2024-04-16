Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $6.60 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.11.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.80. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,513,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.