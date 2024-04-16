SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19,989.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,437,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,880,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,027. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.