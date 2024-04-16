SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 487.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12,124.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 642,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 637,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

NYSEARCA:EFAX traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. 430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $240.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

