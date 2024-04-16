SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Stock Position Increased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of DGS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,295 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 232.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 435.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,003 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.71. 177,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,595. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

