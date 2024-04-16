SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 3,272,486 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 2,016,712 shares.The stock last traded at $71.52 and had previously closed at $71.33.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

