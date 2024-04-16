Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPEGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)

