Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 70,420 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 85.8% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,490 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

