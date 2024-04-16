Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0954 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Special Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Special Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
SPE opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
