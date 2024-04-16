Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 268,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 301,734 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $10.18.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 1.97.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.36 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,013,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,181,000 after buying an additional 819,078 shares during the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,918,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after buying an additional 266,888 shares during the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

