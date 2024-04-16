Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $350.00 at KeyCorp

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SPOT. HSBC started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DZ Bank raised Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $254.16.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $290.52 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52-week low of $128.67 and a 52-week high of $313.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.24.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

