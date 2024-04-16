Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down to $55.11

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.11, but opened at $53.16. Sprout Social shares last traded at $51.60, with a volume of 256,205 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPT

Sprout Social Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $93.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. Equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,636 shares in the company, valued at $22,983,066.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,171,958 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,924,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,609,000 after buying an additional 191,471 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.