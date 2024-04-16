St. James Investment Company LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

St. James Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $147,633,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.21. 1,776,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,468. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.89.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

