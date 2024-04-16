St. James Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

St. James Investment Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,350 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 3.7% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $22,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 111,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $222.21. 345,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,139. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.82 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

